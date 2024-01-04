News you can trust since 1873
Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Michael Beale's Sunderland team to face Newcastle in huge FA Cup match: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Newcastle United in their FA Cup third-round fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their huge FA Cup match against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side?

It will be the first time the two clubs have met since March 2016 - a Premier League fixture which finished 1-1 at St James’ Park.

Sunderland should go into Saturday’s fixture with confidence following a 2-0 win over Preston on New Year’s Day in Michael Beale’s fourth game in charge. Newcastle, meanwhile, have suffered three successive league defeats, with Eddie Howe’s side losing 4-2 against Liverpool last time out.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Newcastle:

Patterson kept his eighth clean sheet of the season in the 2-0 win over Preston. The boyhood Sunderland fan will be looking forward to his first Wear-Tyne derby.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson kept his eighth clean sheet of the season in the 2-0 win over Preston. The boyhood Sunderland fan will be looking forward to his first Wear-Tyne derby.

While Hume has played on both sides of defence this season, he returned to his natural right-back spot against Preston following Aji Alese’s return from injury.

2. LB: Trai Hume

While Hume has played on both sides of defence this season, he returned to his natural right-back spot against Preston following Aji Alese's return from injury.

O’Nien has captained Sunderland this season with Corry Evans still sidelined with an injury. The 29-year-old will embrace the chance to lead the Black Cats out against their North East rivals.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

O'Nien has captained Sunderland this season with Corry Evans still sidelined with an injury. The 29-year-old will embrace the chance to lead the Black Cats out against their North East rivals.

Ballard has missed just one league game for Sunderland this season, due to a suspension, and was dominant in the air against Preston.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard has missed just one league game for Sunderland this season, due to a suspension, and was dominant in the air against Preston.

