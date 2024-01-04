Michael Beale's Sunderland team to face Newcastle in huge FA Cup match: Predicted XI photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing for their huge FA Cup match against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side?
It will be the first time the two clubs have met since March 2016 - a Premier League fixture which finished 1-1 at St James’ Park.
Sunderland should go into Saturday’s fixture with confidence following a 2-0 win over Preston on New Year’s Day in Michael Beale’s fourth game in charge. Newcastle, meanwhile, have suffered three successive league defeats, with Eddie Howe’s side losing 4-2 against Liverpool last time out.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face Newcastle: