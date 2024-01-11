West Ham ‘join race’ for Newcastle United ‘target’ as Sheffield Wednesday ‘eye’ Magpies ace
Newcastle United transfers: Another Premier League club have reportedly shown interest in signing Dominic Solanke this month.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
West Ham interested in Solanke
West Ham have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Bournemouth striker Doninic Solanke. Solanke has scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Cherries this season, leading to increased speculation surrounding his future at the Vitality Stadium.
It was reported by the Telegraph on Wednesday that Newcastle United had enquired about Solanke’s availability this month as they look to strengthen their attacking options. Bournemouth, understandably are very reluctant to see the 26-year-old leave this month and will not entertain bids for the striker. However, they may find it tricky to repel interest in Solanke following reports that the Hammers are also interested in the former Liverpool man.
West Ham currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, but have been forced to play the majority of the season without a recognised striker. Solanke is viewed as someone who can come in and fill that gap and a Premier League proven talent that can hit the ground running at the London Stadium. Bournemouth’s asking price, which is likely to be more than double the £19m they paid for Solanke five years ago, may deter any bids however.
Championship quartet ‘eye’ Newcastle United midfielder
Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is reportedly a wanted man this month with his loan move in Belgium set to be cut short. Hayden joined Standard Liege on loan in the summer, but he is expected to return to his parent club this month.
If that does happen, then there are a clutch of Championship clubs set to offer him a move to the second tier. According to Football Insider, Plymouth Argyle, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers have all shown an interest in signing Hayden this month.
Sheffield Wednesday have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder having failed in their bid to sign Hayden in the summer. The Owls currently have Jeff Hendrick in their ranks and despite the Republic of Ireland international struggling for game time in recent weeks, he is expected to remain at Hillsborough until the end of the campaign.