Newcastle United transfers: Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal to sign one Magpies-linked defender.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Spurs ‘close in’ on defender transfer

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin with reports that the deal is in its final stages. Tottenham will pay around €30m including add-ons to sign the Romanian defender.

That fee would represent a huge profit for Genoa who signed Dragusin from Juventus for around €5m in the summer. The 21-year-old is expected to complete his move to north London soon with Djed Spence, who had spent the first-half of the campaign on-loan at Leeds United, expected to go the other way on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Spurs have seemingly beaten off reported interest from Newcastle United in the defender whilst Bayern Munich were also credited with submitting a late proposal for Dragusin. Despite not turning 22 until next month, Dragusin has already been capped 13 times by Romania.

Newcastle United ace expected to stay at Championship club

According to the Sheffield Star, Jeff Hendrick is expected to stay at Sheffield Wednesday, despite not featuring too regularly for the Owls. Hendrick was signed on-loan by Xisco Munoz in the summer to add experience to his newly-promoted squad.

However, new Owls boss Danny Rohl has not included the 31-year-old in any of his last seven Championship squads with Hendrick’s last appearance for Wednesday coming as a very late substitute during their win over Blackburn Rovers in early-December. Although he has seen his influence within the squad wane in recent times and first-team opportunities limited, it has been reported that Hendrick will stay in Sheffield as cover for injuries at the club. Wednesday have also been linked with a move for Isaac Hayden should his loan at Standard Liege be cut-short.

