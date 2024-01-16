Championship transfers: Cardiff City hold 'talks' with Sunderland target as rivals eye Newcastle United man
The latest Championship and Sunderland transfer talk during the January window.
Sunderland have been linked with 21 incoming deals during the January transfer window so far, with time to strengthen Michael Beale's squad running out as we enter the second half of the month.
There have also been stories regarding outgoings with first-choice goalkeeper Anthony Patterson linked with a Premier League switch and star attacker Jack Clarke attracting interest from teams around the world.
As well as the talk on Wearside, clubs in the Championship are also trying to do business before the end of the window. Here, we take a look at the talk surrounding Sunderland's divisional rivals:
Preston North End are in talks to sign Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden. Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle have also been credited with interest. (The Telegraph)
Blackpool are keen on Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis. Ennis, 24, is also said to be on the radar of Charlton Athletic, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers. (Lancashire Telegraph)
Cardiff City have been linked with a move for Barnsley striker Devante Cole. Cardiff need a striker and have also expressed their interest in Wales star and Sunderland Kieffer Moore and have held talks with Bournemouth over a move and made contact with the player. (Wales Online)
Celtic are interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher but could face competition from Brentford, Brighton and Wolves for the Republic of Ireland international. Liverpool have been linked with Sunderland's Anthony Patterson should they need a Kelleher replacement. (Daily Mail)