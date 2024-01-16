Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to meet Sunderland supporters after Newcastle United controversy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will meet with Sunderland supporters later this week as he bids to start rebuilding bridges following the controversial Wear-Tyne derby earlier this month.

Louis-Dreyfus was forced to issue an apology on social media after the Black Cats Bar at the Stadium of Light was redecorated with Newcastle United slogans, saying he was 'hurt and disgusted' by the images. The arrangements for the derby had already been a source of significant controversy even before the redecoration for the bar, with many fans unimpressed that season-card holders were moved to accommodate Newcastle United's bumper allocation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporter group the Red & White Army had criticised the club for a lack of dialogue over that decision, and will be one of those attending a meeting of the supporter collective on Thursday, January 18th. Other groups such as the Branch Liaison Council, the Senior Supporter Association and the SAFC Supporters Liaison group will also attend.

Louis-Dreyfus and other senior club figures are likely to be pressed on what they knew of the Black Cats Bar arrangements and when, as well as for their explanation on the wider arrangements that were put in place.

The Red and White Army issues a post on social media saying: "RAWA has received confirmation that the supporter collective meeting will be on 18th January and that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will be attending. Thanks to everyone who attended our membership meeting last night. Lots of very well put points that we will be raising at the meeting."