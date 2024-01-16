Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to meet Sunderland supporters after Newcastle United controversy
Sunderland officials will meet supporters later this week
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will meet with Sunderland supporters later this week as he bids to start rebuilding bridges following the controversial Wear-Tyne derby earlier this month.
Louis-Dreyfus was forced to issue an apology on social media after the Black Cats Bar at the Stadium of Light was redecorated with Newcastle United slogans, saying he was 'hurt and disgusted' by the images. The arrangements for the derby had already been a source of significant controversy even before the redecoration for the bar, with many fans unimpressed that season-card holders were moved to accommodate Newcastle United's bumper allocation.
Supporter group the Red & White Army had criticised the club for a lack of dialogue over that decision, and will be one of those attending a meeting of the supporter collective on Thursday, January 18th. Other groups such as the Branch Liaison Council, the Senior Supporter Association and the SAFC Supporters Liaison group will also attend.
Louis-Dreyfus and other senior club figures are likely to be pressed on what they knew of the Black Cats Bar arrangements and when, as well as for their explanation on the wider arrangements that were put in place.
The Red and White Army issues a post on social media saying: "RAWA has received confirmation that the supporter collective meeting will be on 18th January and that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will be attending. Thanks to everyone who attended our membership meeting last night. Lots of very well put points that we will be raising at the meeting."
Louis-Dreyfus and other club figures present will also likely be pressed further and the contentious decision to part company with Tony Mowbray, and install Michael Beale as his replacement.