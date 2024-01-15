Transfer news: Sunderland ready to 'cash in' on star amid Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City interest - reports
Reports say Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is attracting transfer interest from Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been linked with a move to Liverpool as well as Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City
The initial link with Liverpool by The Sun's Alan Nixon with further talk this week now suggests that Arsenal and Manchester City are also considering Patterson as a back up option.
Last week, Nixon stated that Liverpool were set to make the stopper a transfer target to cover first-choice goalie Alisson. He also claims that any move is more likely to happen during the summer window as opposed to this month.
And now, a report from HITC has claimed that Sunderland are ready to "cash in" on the goalkeeper this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester City alongside Liverpool
The 23-year-old shot-stopper has already made over 100 appearances for Sunderland during his career so far and is developing well on Wearside but has reportedly impressed scouts at the trio of Premier League clubs.
Sunderland, though, are protected should any bids materialise for Patterson with the goalkeeper under contract until 2028.