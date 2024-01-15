Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of Sunderland's clash with Hull City on Friday night, here's the lowdown on every player currently injured and when they could be back in action.

Michael beale looks likely to be selecting from a similar squad of players, though Eliezer Mayenda and Timothée Pembélé look set to return to the squad after completing 90 minutes in an emphatic win over Nottingham Forest U21s on Monday night. Mayenda scored twice, pushing his claims for inclusion as a potential impact substitute.

PATRICK ROBERTS

Roberts suffered a calf injury just before new year, with subsequent scans suggesting that the influential winger would be out for around four to five weeks. Michael Beale confirmed before the Ipswich defeat that he remained on schedule, ruling him out of the next two matches at least.

At this stage he is a major doubt for the trip to Middlesbrough early next month, though he may yet make it.

"Paddy will be out for the remainder of this month but we hope to have him back at some point in February," Beale said last week.

Potential return date: Plymouth Argyle (H) February 10th

BRADLEY DACK

Dack is expected to be back in action not too longer after Roberts, having suffered a hamstring injury on his return to the side at Hull City on Boxing Day.

Beale gave an update ahead of the derby just over a week ago, saying: "Bradley has a hamstring injury that will be around four weeks at best, but that's probably the best possible diagnosis that we could have got."

Potential return date: Swansea City (H) February 24th

NIALL HUGGINS

Huggins suffered major ligament damage in the defeat to Coventry City and though the surgery was successful, Beale has confirmed that he will not play this year - a major blow for a player making a huge impression this season.

"It's probably as bad as it could have been, to be honest," said Beale.

"It's going to be 12-to ... I don't want to put another number on it. He's going to be out for more than year.

"The surgery was good, he's been back in [to the Academy of Light] and we've all seen him. He was a boy that when I watched the team, from the outside before I came in, I was really excited to work with.

Potential return date: 2025

DENNIS CIRKIN

Cirkin has been ruled out for 12 weeks after undergoing surgery to solve the hamstring issues that so impacted his progress through the first half of the season. If all goes well that would lead him to return in mid-April, but given that he will need time to get back up to speed in terms of his match fitness, the defender is clearly facing a challenge to play a significant part again this season.

Potential return date: Millwall (H) April 20th

CORRY EVANS

Beale offered an update on the club captain this week, saying: "When I came in they said he was still a couple of months away. I've been in nearly four weeks so probably four or five weeks before he's back with the team."

Given the length of his absence, he is clearly facing a battle to feature again this season - though that does remain a possibility at this stage.

ELLIOT EMBLETON

Though Embleton's loan at Derby County was officially brought to an end last week, Beale confirmed that the attacking midfielder is out running on his own at the Academy of Light and so is 'not a million miles away' from returning to training.

He has had a little football over the last year and so will need time to get up to speed, while competition for places in his preferred positions is also significant. Still, it seems likely we will see him again this season providing there are no complications in his rehab.