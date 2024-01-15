It has been a quiet start to the January transfer window at Sunderland - so what's going on and what can fans expect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has been a quiet start to the January transfer window on Wearside, with Elliot Embleton's return from a loan at Derby County the only deal officially concluded.

So what's going on, why the slow start and what can fans actually expect from Sunderland? Here, we take a closer look....

INCOMINGS

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale has confirmed that Sunderland are looking to recruit in two or three positions this month, though as last Thursday he also said that no deals were imminent.

The head coach has made clear that he would like to sign a number nine before the end of the window, but made equally clear that it has to be a player who can immediately improve his starting XI.

After all, he does have four strikers in his ranks and Mason Burstow is set to remain at the club for the rest of the season. It makes little sense to add anyone else to the group unless they will spark an immediate uplift and help create some breathing space for the more inexperienced options to continue the process of integrating into the club and the side. As a result, it seems that Sunderland are prepared to break slightly with their recruitment strategy and sanction a deal for a more experienced player, with a higher wage commitment as a result. Should that happen, though, it will almost certainly be on a loan basis. Kieffer Moore is a major target, with the striker understood to be keen to get more game time ahead of Wales' upcoming Euros play-off fixtures, and therefore a potential tournament appearance this summer.

The challenge is that he has interest from right across the Championship, leaving Bournemouth in a strong position to negotiate the best possible terms on his departure and hold out until they feel the deal is right. Speaking last week, Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut also suggested that Bournemouth want to make a striking addition of their own before allowing him to leave. Cardiff are one of the frontrunners to sign Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the other positions, Sunderland are understood to be assessing their options in central midfield. While Dan Neil is having an outstanding campaign and Pierre Ekwah a huge talent and asset, depth is lacking and there has been a lack of a more naturally defensive option since Corry Evans suffered an ACL injury. Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde, a player well known to Beale, is one of the names to have been linked and suggests that the club are actively pursuing an addition in that position.

The club are also monitoring their options in the full back department following long-term injuries to Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin. While Beale is content with his options right now and would be happy at times to move to a back three and bring in one of Jenson Seelt or Nectar Triantis, the club are aware that one further injury would leave their resources significantly depleted/

OUTGOINGS

At this stage, it is expected to be very quiet this month when it comes to outgoings.

Sunderland have made clear that this is not a window in which they are looking to sell any of their younger players, and the deadline-day departure of Ross Stewart last time out means there is absolutely no pressure to do so. As it stands, none of the players who are attracting interest from top-division clubs are pushing for a move and something drastic would have to change between now and the end of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is of course an understanding that a major bid from the top tier could change the picture quickly and significantly, with Jack Clarke admired by a number of Premier League clubs. Clarke's long-term future at the club is clearly in doubt given the extent to which talks on a new deal have stalled, but all parties believe at this stage that a summer move is far more likely - with the winger happy and relishing his starring role in the team. Though he has aspirations to return to the Premier League, he has made clear he is in no rush. If Sunderland can't win promotion this season then the transfer talk will likely intensify this summer - but for now he is likely to stay. That could of course change quickly if a Premier League club makes a bid of £20 million or more, for example. No official bids, for Clarke or any other of the club's best assets, have been made at this stage.

More likely in terms of outgoings are departures for fringe players struggling for minutes, though that will only happen at the end of the window.

Sunderland have been discussing potential loan moves for some of their youngsters struggling to break into the starting XI, with Jewison Bennette and possibly Luis Hemir the most obvious candidates at this stage. Jay Matete could be another, if a midfielder is signed and his potential playing time squeezed as he bids to rebuild his match fitness following a long-term injury lay-off. Beale has made clear nevertheless that their departures won't be sanctioned until new players have arrived. Beale is without Patrick Roberts and Bradley Dack until February, meaning his attacking options remain relatively light for the time being. Those long-term injuries to Huggins and Cirkin also mean his defensive options are limited.