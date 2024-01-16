3 . Charlie Cresswell

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says there is 'no will' to let Charlie Cresswell leave in January, but he also has to consider what the defender wants during the transfer window. Sunderland have been re-linked with Leeds United's ex-Millwall loanee defender Cresswell in recent days with the centre-half struggling for game time this season. Cresswell, who has previously been linked with Sunderland several times during recent windows, is thought to be a player who could leave Elland Road during the winter window, with Millwall and league rivals Middlesbrough thought to be keen. Photo: George Wood