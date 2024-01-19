Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a move for one of Everton’s top performers.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘explore’ move for Everton star

Newcastle United have once again been linked with a move for Everton’s Amadou Onana. The Magpies were credited with an interest in Onana before he made the move from Lille to Goodison Park during the 2022 summer transfer window.

However, the Telegraph report that they are currently exploring options to sign the midfielder this month amid news that Joelinton could miss the remainder of the campaign through injury. FFP constraints mean that finances are tight and that Newcastle may have to be creative in the structure of a deal for the Toffees midfielder.

The Belgian international has impressed under Sean Dyche this season and has piqued the interest of Manchester United and Arsenal among others. Everton have reportedly placed a £50m price tag on the 22-year-old. That fee would make a permanent move to Tyneside unlikely this month, however, a loan move and an obligation to buy him in the summer has not been ruled-out this month.

West Ham ‘make approach’ for Arsenal star

West Ham have approached Arsenal over a potential loan move for Emile Smith Rowe. Smith Rowe has featured just 12 times for the Gunners this season and is yet to complete 90 minutes.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to St James’ Park during the summer window, but Arsenal instead opted to keep him at the Emirates Stadium with a view to giving him an opportunity in the first-team.

