Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Jamaal Lascelles linked with Besiktas move

Reports in Turkey have once again linked Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles with a move to Besiktas this month. Lascelles is out of contract at the end of the season and reports have suggested that he may be on his way to the Turkish Super Lig side this month.

Although there is no suggestion that Lascelles would agitate for a move this month, Newcastle do have a decision to make regarding his future at the club, else they risk losing him on a free transfer in summer. Eddie Howe has expressed his desire to see Lascelles extend his stay on Tyneside. "I'm unsure on contract talks with Jamaal." Howe said. "I'm just trying to rack my brains as to where his contract is at but I think he is part of our long-term future for sure."

Lascelles has played 22 times in all competitions this season and has played more minutes in the Premier League than Sven Botman. Fabian Schar, who has played alongside both Botman and Lascelles this season, was also out of contract at the end of the campaign, however, he has recently committed his future to Newcastle United.

Nottingham Forest ‘in talks’ for Borussia Dortmund ace

Nottingham Forest have shown interest in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Gio Reyna on-loan from the Bundesliga side this month. Reyna, whose father is former Manchester City ace Claudio Reyna, was born in Sunderland and has previously been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

However, he has had his struggles at Dortmund in recent times and has featured just 13 times in all competitions this season. A move to Forest would offer Reyna a chance at regular first-team football again - and could also open the door for Newcastle United to swoop for one of their key players. The Magpies have recently been linked with a move for Morgan Gibbs-White should Miguel Almiron leave the club this month.

