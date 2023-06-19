Sunderland-born Gio Reyna has been transfer listed by Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has struggled to find consistency during his time in Germany after a succession of injury issues suffered by the USMNT international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gio Reyna was born in Sunderland while his dad - Claudio Reyna - was playing for the club first under Peter Reid and then Howard Wilkinson between 2001 and 2003.

Gio Reyna, however, could be on the move this summer with Dortmund said to be asking for around £17million for the player who has made 107 appearances in all competitions for the club and scored 17 goals.

Reports from Bild have suggested that Dortmund have placed Gio Reyna on the transfer list after growing concerned with the player's injury record. Reyna has two years left on his contract with the club.