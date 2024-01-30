Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With just three days of the January transfer window to go, here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from around the Premier League:

Chelsea ‘willing’ to sell midfielder this month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea are still open to selling Conor Gallagher this month in order to fund incoming transfer deals. Gallagher has been extensively linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur throughout the window and the midfielder would be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge should the Blues receive an acceptable offer for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gallagher, meanwhile, is keen to stay at Chelsea and prove his worth under Mauricio Pochettino. Spurs have been linked with a move for Gallagher, but may need to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg first.

Both Gallagher and Hojbjerg have been linked with moves to St James’ Park this month as Newcastle search for ways to strengthen their midfield options. Gallagher’s reported price tag of £50m will mean a move to the north east is impossible this month whilst a loan move for Hojbjerg was touted as a possibility, however, it is more than likely that the Magpies will end the month without any first-team signings.

Chelsea are also willing to offload striker Armando Broja this month. However, their demands of £40m have priced-out Wolves and Fulham.

Middlesbrough reject third Aston Villa bid

Aston Villa have seen yet another bid for Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers rejected by the Championship club. Rogers has seven goals and nine assists in all competitions for Boro this campaign and has been the subject of intense transfer speculation surrounding him with a move to Villa Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Villains have already had two bids for the 21-year-old knocked back by Boro and have seen a third worth around £7.5m also rejected. Boro reportedly value Rogers at £12m and are holding out for that sum this month.