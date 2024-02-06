Newcastle United ‘target’ set to cost £150m as release clause details ‘revealed’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

AC Milan star release clause ‘revealed’

Newcastle United will have to pay £150m to exercise Rafael Leao’s release clause this summer, however, they only have a limited time in order to trigger it. According to reports from FootMercato in France, clubs will have between July 5 and July 15 to trigger this clause, or else they will instead have to negotiate directly with AC Milan. They also report that the release clause can be paid in instalments.

Although Leao has netted just six goals and set up a further eight for his teammates in all competitions this season, the Portuguese international is still regarded as one of European football’s top talents and is expected to make a big money move away from the San Siro in upcoming transfer windows. 26 goals in his previous two Serie A campaigns had Leao linked with a move away last summer, but he instead stayed in Milan after signing a new contract with the club back in June.

Newcastle United faced Leao in both games of their Champions League group stage earlier this season. Whilst he failed to score or assist in either, he did see a header smash the bar at the San Siro.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace ‘scout’ Juventus ace

Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in signing Juventus winger Matias Soule. The 20-year-old is currently on-loan at Frosinone but a haul of ten goals and two assists so far in the league has caught the eye of a number of clubs.

Reports in Italy suggest that the Magpies and Crystal Palace are among Soule’s admirers and that Juventus may cash in on him when the summer transfer window opens. It’s likely that a fee of more than £30m will be required to tempt Juventus into a sale.

