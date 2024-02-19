Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Saints urged to sign Newcastle United winger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton have been urged to sign Ryan Fraser on a permanent basis this summer, no matter what division they are playing in. Fraser has scored eight times in all competitions for the Saints this season - including the opener during their win over West Brom on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, former Southampton midfielder Jo Tessem has urged his old club to secure Fraser’s signature this summer:“He is an exceptional football player, quick, and finds his position very good in there, causing problems”

“For him, getting back to the Premier League with Southampton and getting a new life into him would be absolutely fantastic because he has Premier League quality, and when he gets up to his best, it is pretty close. I think he has more to give and I think we need to get him signed for next season, whatever happens.”

Nottingham Forest decision questioned by ex-ref

Dermot Gallagher has questioned Nottingham Forest’s decision to hire former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg as an analyst. Clattenburg watched Forest take on West Ham at the weekend from the directors box.

Speaking on Ref Watch, Gallagher questioned the decision, admitting he doesn’t envisage Clattenburg having a big impact: “I don’t know what he is going to do to be honest. They have obviously got some role for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Unless he’s going to talk to them about how they discipline themselves on the field and avoid yellow cards or some technical things. I don’t really see what else he can do.”

Elsewhere on Ref Watch, Gallagher explained why Newcastle United were awarded a penalty against Bournemouth at the weekend, despite huge claims of offside from their opponents: “Is it a shirt pull and should it result in a penalty? Yes. Is he in an offside position? Does he [Schar] impact?