Newcastle United and Liverpool delivered transfer blow as Aston Villa ‘eye’ World Cup winner
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
Newcastle United and Liverpool dealt transfer blow
Newcastle United and Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their hopes of signing RB Leizpig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. The 20-year-old, who has ten goals in 29 games for Leipzig after joining them from fellow Red Bull outfit RB Salzburg in summer, has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.
Both Newcastle and Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the striker, however, Sesko has recently delivered a blow to their hopes of landing his signature this summer after revealing to BILD that he aims to stay at Lepizig. Sesko said: “I want to spend a lot of time here because the club suits me well. We’ll see how many years it will be in total.”
The Slovenian international reportedly has a £42m release clause that will become active this summer, meaning any club that triggers this can negotiate directly with Sesko and his representatives, leaving Leipzig powerless to resist all bids for him. The Magpies were linked with Sesko before his move from Austria to Germany last summer.
Aston Villa and Toon ‘eye’ World Cup winner
Elsewhere, reports from Germany suggest that Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in signing Execquiel Palacios. Palacios helped Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and is currently part of a Bayer Leverkusen side who sit top of the Bundesliga. Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder who is valued at £40m.