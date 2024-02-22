Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United and Liverpool dealt transfer blow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United and Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their hopes of signing RB Leizpig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. The 20-year-old, who has ten goals in 29 games for Leipzig after joining them from fellow Red Bull outfit RB Salzburg in summer, has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Newcastle and Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the striker, however, Sesko has recently delivered a blow to their hopes of landing his signature this summer after revealing to BILD that he aims to stay at Lepizig. Sesko said: “I want to spend a lot of time here because the club suits me well. We’ll see how many years it will be in total.”

The Slovenian international reportedly has a £42m release clause that will become active this summer, meaning any club that triggers this can negotiate directly with Sesko and his representatives, leaving Leipzig powerless to resist all bids for him. The Magpies were linked with Sesko before his move from Austria to Germany last summer.

Aston Villa and Toon ‘eye’ World Cup winner