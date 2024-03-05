Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Fabrizio Romano provides intriguing Raphinha update

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Raphinha’s future at Barcelona amid links with a move to the Premier League. Newcastle United are among the sides credited with an interest in the Brazilian having eyed his signature back in 2022 before his move from Leeds United to Spain.

Barcelona’s financial issues have been well-documented and the La Liga giants could be forced into selling one or two of their top stars this summer. Raphinha is among those that Barcelona would potentially allow to leave the Camp Nou when the window opens.

Speaking about the 27-year-old, Romano said: “We’ve heard a lot of stories about Raphinha’s future almost ever since he first joined Barcelona from Leeds. Much of it was just normal speculation, but now things could change this summer.

“My information is that Raphinha could be one of the players targeted by clubs in the summer…and at some point, Barca will have to sell some players because of Financial Fair Play. Saudi interest was there already last summer, but from England too. Still, no decision has been made on Raphinha just yet, but let’s see what happens as interest is there and some sales will be needed.”

Porto star ‘watched’ by Premier League clubs

According to reports in Portugal, Porto winger Galeno was watched by a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, during his side’s 5-0 win over Benfica on Sunday. Those in attendance would have undoubtedly been impressed by the winger’s efforts as he netted twice to secure Porto a big win.

