Juventus winger ‘wants to stay’ in Europe

Juventus winger Matias Soule reportedly ‘wants to stay’ in Europe amid great speculation over his future at the Serie A club. Soule has impressed whilst on-loan at Frosinone this season, scoring ten goals in the league.

This form has led to speculation that Juventus may cash-in on the 20-year-old when the summer transfer window opens. Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Soule and, according to reports from Italy, he is keen to stay in Europe after rejecting a chance to make a switch to the Saudi Pro League. Juventus value Soule very highly and will likely demand more than £50m for his signature - although they could settle for a fee closer to £30m.

Chelsea ‘identify’ Lewis Hall ‘replacement’

Chelsea have reportedly identified Gent defender Archie Brown as a potential signing this summer amid reports they may look to sell Marc Cucurella. The Blues are already likely to lose Lewis Hall to Newcastle United with his loan move expected to be made into a permanent switch in the coming months.