Inter Miami have agreed a deal that will see DeAndre Yedlin move to FC Cincinnati, ending his time as captain of the club. Yedlin moved to Miami back in February 2022 and captained the club during the 2023 season - one that saw World Cup winner Lionel Messi star and help them lift the Leagues Cup in August.

That marked Miami’s first piece of silverware since being formed in 2018 by David Beckham. Yedlin, who represented both Newcastle United and Sunderland during his time in England, will join fellow Eastern Conference side FC Cincinnati in a deal that allows Miami to add $172,799 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to their coffers.

The 30-year-old will leave Miami top of the league to join a Cincinnati side that currently sit in 6th place having won one and drawn one of their two opening games of the season. Speaking about their acquisition of Yedlin, Cincinnati’s General Manager Chris Albright described the full-back as a ‘natural leader’, saying: “We're excited to welcome DeAndre and his family to Cincinnati.

“He is a natural leader who will add valuable experience and quality to our group. We are confident he will be a great fit for us on and off the field, and we look forward to him joining us.”