Newcastle United ‘target’ set to be sold

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will be sold this summer - according to reports from Spain. The Georgian international has piqued the interest of a host of Premier League clubs with Newcastle United among those linked with a move.

However, despite reports that he may be allowed to leave the Mestalla this summer, any club wanting to sign the 23-year-old could be forced to pay up to £85m for his signature. As per La Liga rules, Mamardashvili has a release clause, reportedly valued at the above figure, inserted in his contract which means Valencia would be unable to reject bids for him if triggered.

Interest from Tyneside in the Georgian comes after injury to Nick Pope which has seen him ruled-out since early-December. In Pope’s absence, Newcastle United have struggled defensively and the club may look to source a back-up for the former Burnley man and a potential future no.1 this summer.

Fresh Ryan Fraser transfer claims

Fresh reports have further detailed Southampton’s interest in making Ryan Fraser’s loan move at St Mary’s into a permanent one this summer. Fraser is currently sidelined after picking up a knee injury last month, however, his good form on the south coast has led to reports that the Saints will look to sign him on a permanent basis when the summer transfer window opens - according to TeamTalk.

Fraser was frozen out of first-team matters by Eddie Howe last year and hasn’t featured for his parent club since October 2022. His latest injury setback, however, has meant he was left-out of Steve Clarke’s most recent Scotland squad.

