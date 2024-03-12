Man Utd ‘interested’ in £51m ex-Newcastle United star as shock Jose Mourinho claim made
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
Man Utd ‘eye’ ex-Newcastle United star
Manchester United have reportedly identified former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino as a potential transfer target this summer. Merino has entered the final 18 months of his current contract with Real Sociedad and is yet to agree to an extension to that deal.
If that remains the case when the summer transfer window opens, then Real Sociedad may be forced into selling the Spanish international or else they risk losing him on a free transfer. Reports from Spain suggest that the Red Devils are among a clutch of clubs interested in signing Merino this summer with Atletico Madrid and Juventus also named as potential suitors for his signature. The 27-year-old, who spent one season at St James’ Park before joining Real Sociedad in 2018, has a release clause worth a reported £51m that could be triggered and leave his club powerless to resist.
Merino’s return of eleven goal contributions so far this season has already matched his previous best return - one he secured with two goals and nine assists last season.
Newcastle United urged to consider Jose Mourinho as Eddie Howe replacement
Richard Keys has urged Newcastle United to consider replacing Eddie Howe with Jose Mourinho to begin ‘phase 2’ of their development. The Magpies were defeated 3-2 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night to leave them 10th in the Premier League table as they fall behind their competitors for European qualification.
Despite a slump in form, Howe still has the support of the Newcastle United ownership, however, with Mourinho currently unemployed after leaving Roma in January, speculation that the former Chelsea man could be on his way to St James’ Park has grown in recent times.
Taking to X to express his view that Mourinho would ‘guarantee’ trophies on Tyneside, Keys wrote: ‘What’s happened to the Geordie revolution? It was great to see the Toon mixing it with the big boys last season. Why have the wheels come off so quickly? Is it time for phase 2? And Jose? There are no guarantees of a trophy in football – unless you employ him.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.