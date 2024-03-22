Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United could ‘revisit’ striker interest

Newcastle United could reignite their interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer - according to reports from HITC. The Magpies were linked with a move for Sesko before he joined Leipzig last summer and despite missing out on his services then, they reportedly remain interested in signing the 20-year-old again this summer.

Sesko has 11 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions this season and whilst his club will be keen on keeping hold of the striker, a reported release clause could make them powerless to resist interest. £43m is rumoured to be enough to trigger this clause.

The Magpies may look to strengthen their attacking department this summer with both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak suffering fitness issues throughout the campaign. Wilson has also been tipped with a potential exit from St James’ Park with just over a year left on his current contract.

Aston Villa ace makes major transfer admission

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has opened the door for a potential move away from Villa Park, admitting he would be interested in moving to a ‘massive’ team in England. Bailey, who moved to Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, has only recently signed an extension to his current deal at the club but speaking to the Let’s Be Honest podcast, Bailey revealed that he would be interested in a move to one of English football’s biggest clubs and even name dropped two as potential destinations:

“You have big teams in England, they call themselves the big six.” Bailey said. “The Arsenals and the Chelseas. It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I am right now.

“Who wouldn’t want to go to a massive team? Especially coming out of Jamaica, do you know how big that is for the country? Especially being who I am as well.