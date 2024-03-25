West Ham ‘eye’ shock move for ex-Newcastle United star as Leeds United ‘plot’ Burnley transfer
Here, we round-up all the latest headlines that have emerged from around the Premier League:
West Ham ‘eye’ Ivan Toney transfer
West Ham have been linked with a shock move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Toney is expected to leave the Gtech Community Stadium this summer and is wanted by a host of clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea.
However, according to Football Insider, West Ham have emerged as potential suitors for the Three Lions man and could ‘make a statement’ by signing Toney this summer. West Ham have been linked with a move for Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson in recent times as they search for a striker.
Toney, meanwhile, has recently returned from an eight-month ban from football. The 28-year-old has four goals in ten appearances for the Bees this season and is expected to start for England against Belgium at Wembley tomorrow night.
Leeds United want Burnley man
Leeds United are interested in making Connor Roberts’ loan move to the club into a permanent stay - according to Team Talk. Roberts moved to Elland Road in January after finding himself on the fringes of Vincent Kompany’s first-team at Turf Moor.
Although competition for places at Leeds means that Roberts hasn’t quite established himself as a regular starter under Daniel Farke, Leeds are reportedly interested in signing the 28-year-old on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window. Roberts is out of contract at Burnley at the end of next season and could be available for a cut-price fee when the transfer window opens.
