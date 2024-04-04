Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer headlines and gossip that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Middlesbrough ace

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Seny Dieng has reportedly emerged as a target for Newcastle United this summer. A major reshuffling of Newcastle’s goalkeeping department could take place this summer and, according to the Telegraph, Dieng is on the Magpies’ ‘radar’.

Loris Karius has been tipped to leave St James’ Park this summer, whilst Mark Gillespie is out of contract at the end of the season. Martin Dubravka will likely move down the pecking order once Nick Pope returns from injury and may look for regular first-team football elsewhere when that occurs.

Dieng, who joined Boro from QPR in the summer, is among the names being tipped with a move to Tyneside, however, Newcastle are far from the only club interested in the 29-year-old. The Telegraph also state that Crystal Palace, who have lost Sam Johnstone form the remainder of the season through injury, have also shown interest in him. Ipswich Town and Sevilla have also been linked with the Senegalese international that could cost around £5m.

Magpies linked with shock move for ex-Spurs ace

Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise summer move for former Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez this summer - according to reports from Turkiye. Sanchez moved to Galatasaray from Spurs only last summer after falling down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou. However, the Colombian international could be offered a route back to the Premier League this summer by Newcastle United as they search to bolster a defence that has been ravaged by injuries.

Both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will miss at least six months after suffering ACL injuries and Sanchez has emerged as someone the club could add to their ranks in their absence. The 27-year-old has three years left on his current deal at Galatasaray.

