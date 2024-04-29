Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Hugo Ekitike secures Eintracht Frankfurt move

Hugo Ekitike has finally secured a permanent move away from PSG after his loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt has been made into a permanent transfer - according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Ekitike joined the Bundesliga side in January - with his last appearance for PSG coming back in August.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a solid start to life in Frankfurt, having scored in both of his last two outings for the club as they go in search of solidifying their grasp on a place in next season’s Europa Conference League. If they are able to do that, then that could see Ekitike come up against Newcastle United - the side he twice rejected a move to.

The Magpies currently have desires of qualifying for the Europa League, but know they need to finish above Manchester United in the league table, and hope the Red Devils don’t then beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, in order to realise those ambitions. Ekitike has also reportedly had interest from West Ham and Everton in the past.

Bournemouth confirm permanent transfer

Enes Unal will join Bournemouth on a permanent deal this summer after clauses in the agreement surrounding his initial loan move to the Vitality Stadium were met. Unal netted during Bournemouth’s win over Brighton at the weekend and has become an important part of Andoni Iraola’s side in recent times.