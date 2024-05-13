Liverpool ‘eye’ shock move for Newcastle United star as defender signs new deal
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
Liverpool ‘weigh up’ shock Newcastle United move
Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer - according to the Daily Star. Gordon has shone this season in his first full campaign at St James’ Park, netting eleven goals and registering a further eleven assists in all competitions.
Such form has earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad and a potential spot in their Euro 2024 squad. Whilst he didn’t receive a nomination for Premier League Player of the Season, Gordon’s form has seemingly caught the attention of Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Reds will enter that window without Jurgen Klopp in the dugout with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot seemingly destined to replace him at Anfield. If that does happen, then the Daily Star believe Gordon, who rose through the ranks at Everton before his move to Tyneside, could be targeted as a way to strengthen Liverpool’s attacking options.
Having spent the best part of £45m to sign Gordon from the Toffees in January 2023, any move for Gordon would likely cost north of £100m.
Newcastle United defender signs new contract
Alex Murphy has signed a new ‘long-term’ contract with Newcastle United. The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut against Chelsea back in November and has been a regular part of matchday squads this season.
The Mail report that Murphy, who joined from Galway United back in 2022, could be set for a loan move away from Tyneside next year in order to get regular first-team football.
