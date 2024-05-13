Liverpool ‘eye’ shock move for Newcastle United star as defender signs new deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Liverpool are reportedly interested in a shock transfer for one of the Premier League’s top performers.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Liverpool ‘weigh up’ shock Newcastle United move

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer - according to the Daily Star. Gordon has shone this season in his first full campaign at St James’ Park, netting eleven goals and registering a further eleven assists in all competitions.

Such form has earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad and a potential spot in their Euro 2024 squad. Whilst he didn’t receive a nomination for Premier League Player of the Season, Gordon’s form has seemingly caught the attention of Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds will enter that window without Jurgen Klopp in the dugout with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot seemingly destined to replace him at Anfield. If that does happen, then the Daily Star believe Gordon, who rose through the ranks at Everton before his move to Tyneside, could be targeted as a way to strengthen Liverpool’s attacking options.

Having spent the best part of £45m to sign Gordon from the Toffees in January 2023, any move for Gordon would likely cost north of £100m.

Newcastle United defender signs new contract

Alex Murphy has signed a new ‘long-term’ contract with Newcastle United. The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut against Chelsea back in November and has been a regular part of matchday squads this season.