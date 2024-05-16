Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United boss wants management return

Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce

Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has hinted that he would like to make a return to football after an extended period out of the game.

Former Sunderland, Newcastle United and Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has revealed his desire to return to football - over a year and a half since his last job in management came to an end.

Bruce, who took charge of exactly 100 Newcastle United games before leaving his post following a run of eight Premier League matches without a win at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, has been linked with numerous roles since his departure from West Brom in October 2022, but hasn’t yet made a return to management.

However, the 63-year-old has told TalkSport of his desire to return to the match - but hinted that may not necessarily come as a manager. Bruce said: “For a long, long time, I thought this is just what I needed. #

“I never really had a break. Unfortunately, now I think I am getting under my good lady's feet!

“And I am looking to try and do something, whether that is back in management or go back to work in some sort of capacity, I am not quite too sure. But we will see, we'll see if the phone rings over the summer. But certainly I'd like to try do something.”