One former Newcastle United player is among the frontrunners to replace Vincent Kompany as Burnley manager.

Scott Parker is reportedly among the frontrunners to take over at Turf Moor following Vincent Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich. Parker has been without a job in management since leaving Club Brugge in March of last year.

Previous to that, Parker, who also played for West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur during his playing career, had been Bournemouth manager and guided the Cherries to promotion from the Championship. Parker is among the bookies favourites to take charge at Turf Moor with Frank Lampard, who has also been out of management since last year, also among the candidates tipped to replace Kompany.

Burnley will begin next season in the Championship after lasting just one year in the Premier League under Kompany. The former Manchester City defender is expected to be announced as Thomas Tuchel’s successor at Bayern Munich imminently with Bayern agreeing a compensation package of over £10m with the Clarets for the Belgian.

Whilst at the European Globe Soccer Awards, Karl Heinz Rummenigge said: “Our sporting director [Max Eberl] has chosen Kompany, it is not yet official but there are only the last details to be sorted out. I am convinced that Kompany will arrive in the end.

“Guardiola spoke to us in a very positive way about Vincent. He had him at [Manchester] City as captain and Pep also followed him when he was at Burnley, so he gave us a good hand.”