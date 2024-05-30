Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals confirm major move amid Chelsea and Brighton links
Ipswich Town have announced that Kieran McKenna has signed a new four-year contract with the club after guiding them to back-to-back promotions. Ipswich will begin their first top-flight campaign in over two decades in August and will have McKenna in the dugout after he signed a new deal - one that ends speculation that he may be on the way out of Portman Road.
McKenna had been linked with the vacancies at Brighton and Chelsea, whilst a return to Manchester United, the club he left to join Ipswich, had also been speculated. Speaking about his new deal, McKenna said: "I am extremely proud to have signed a new contract with the club. We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons and I’m excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years."
Ipswich, along with Newcastle United and the other 18 Premier League teams, will find out their fixture list on June 18.
