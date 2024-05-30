Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Premier League news: Ipswich Town have made a major move ahead of their return to the top-flight.

Ipswich Town have announced that Kieran McKenna has signed a new four-year contract with the club after guiding them to back-to-back promotions. Ipswich will begin their first top-flight campaign in over two decades in August and will have McKenna in the dugout after he signed a new deal - one that ends speculation that he may be on the way out of Portman Road.

McKenna had been linked with the vacancies at Brighton and Chelsea, whilst a return to Manchester United, the club he left to join Ipswich, had also been speculated. Speaking about his new deal, McKenna said: "I am extremely proud to have signed a new contract with the club. We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons and I’m excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...