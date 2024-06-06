Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Chelsea and Arsenal have emerged as strong contenders for two Magpies transfer targets this summer.

Here, we take a look at all of the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Arsenal ‘in negotiations’ with Everton star

Arsenal are reportedly ‘in negotiations’ to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer. The Belgian international has impressed whilst at Goodison Park and is among a select group of players that have been linked with a big-money move away from the merseyside club this summer.

Onana, who is currently preparing to represent Belgium at Euro 2024, was linked with a move to St James’ Park during the winter window, but financial restrictions meant a move at that time simply wasn’t feasible. The Athletic now report that Arsenal have made their move to sign the 22-year-old with the Gunners currently leading the chasing pack for his signature.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest, however, the lure of Champions League football at Arsenal is viewed as one of the major reasons why the Emirates Stadium could be Onana’s destination this summer. Onana featured 37 times for Sean Dyche’s side last season as they finished in 15th place.

Chelsea ‘eye’ Leicester City man if Newcastle United-linked ace is sold

Chelsea will reportedly move to sign Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer if Conor Gallagher leaves Stamford Bridge. Dewsbury-Hall played a key role as the Foxes secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking under Enzo Maresca.

However, Maresca has since departed the King Power Stadium to become Mauridico Pochettino’s replacement at Chelsea and has been tipped for a reunion with his former midfielder in west London. Dewsbury-Hall made 49 appearances last season and could be one player Leicester are forced to sell in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

