Sunderland will face Preston North End in the Carabao Cup first round next August

Sunderland will have to progress to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup to see any prizemoney.

The EFL doesn’t offer any prize money until the last four, where clubs will earn £25,000. It is, however worth noting that in the Carabao Cup, each club receives 45% of the gate money from all matches, with the remaining 10% heading to the EFL.

Sunderland sold tickets for last season’s midweek first-round clash against Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light for £5 on their website before Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten on penalties. The attendance that evening was 10,763 meaning both clubs earned around £24,217 each with the EFL taking home around £5,382.

Sunderland could be set for a bigger windfall than last time out if they draw a club with a big stadium capacity or have a good run of home draws at the Stadium of Light, though that would be dependent on defeating Preston North End.

There’s also money to be made in facility fees, which are given to clubs that have games selected for television. Sunderland’s game against Crewe Alexandra last season was not selected for television but teams that do welcome cameras in round one will scoop £75,000 each.

A £100,000 facility fee is on offer for televised games in round three, whilst £125,000 can be made through rounds three to five. But Sunderland will only pocket that money if one of their games is picked to be shown on TV.

Carabao Cup prize money round-by-round breakdown:

First-round winners: £0

Second-round winners: £0

Third-round winners: £0

Fourth round winners: £0

Quarter-finalists: £0

Semi-finalists: £25,000

Runners-up: £50,000