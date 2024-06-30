Transfers: Southampton 'back away' from Sunderland duo after £40m joint valuation - reports
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southampton “will back away” from a deal to sign Sunderland star Jack Clarke, according to reports.
Clarke has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent windows. Burnley had bids rejected by Sunderland 12 months ago before Italian club Lazio also attempted to Lure the former Leeds United man away from the Stadium of Light last January.
Southampton have also been linked with a move for Clarke after their promotion to the Premier League last season under Russell Martin. Clarke scored 15 goals and bagged four assists in the Championship this season.
Southampton’s interest in Clarke dates back to last January but their promotion now means they can look at a deal seriously with their Premier League status likely to attract the player’s attention this summer.
However, Alan Nixon has stated that Sunderland’s “£18million” valuation is putting the Premier League club off. Reports last week suggested that the Wearsiders value Clarke at around £20million to £30million.
Nixon also adds that the Black Cats’ demands may also be an obstacle to a move to land Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson with the Saints are already looking at alternative stoppers. Southampton were looking at Patterson after losing Gavin Bazunu to a lengthy injury with Russell Martin not wanting to rely on Alex McCarthy alone.
Nixon also adds that Sunderland would want around £15million to £20million for Patterson while Saints prefer to do business at about half of those prices. Patterson’s successful run in Sunderland’s first-team has prompted transfer reports to emerge linking Arsenal, Liverpool and Celtic with a move during the summer window.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.