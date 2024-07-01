Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are reportedly leading the race to sign Norwich City star Josh Sargent.

The Whites are still reeling from their failure to secure promotion back into the Premier League after they suffered a narrow defeat against Southampton in last season’s Championship play-off final. That has led to speculation the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and highly-rated youngster Archie Gray will leave the club this summer and the latter of that trio is believed to be closing in on a deal to join Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Daniel Farke remains keen to add to his squad as he looks to oversee a successful push for promotion during the new season and CaughtOffside have now claimed the Whites are pursuing a move for Canaries forward Sargent. The 24-times capped United States international scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 30 appearances in all competitions as Norwich’s own promotion ambitions were ended by Leeds as the Whites inflicted a play-off semi-final defeat on them.

The report has claimed the Whites are in ‘pole position’ in the race for the forward and former Leeds and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Sargent would help boost an area that requires improvement for his old club.

He told Football Insider: “I think the feeling from within the club is that a number nine is needed. I’ve not heard whether Leeds are interested in Sargent or not, but the links are there with the manager. I think a lot of incomings will depend on outgoings and what they’ve got to spend. Patrick Bamford was injured yet again and was only a sporadic part of last season. The feeling at Leeds was that Piroe started well but faded away, Rutter flattered to deceive despite getting the goals, but the goals came from all over the team last season. Number nine is a position the club will look at this summer, from what I’m told. Whether that’s Sargent or someone else, I’m not sure.”

Luton Town confirm Barkley departure

Ross Barkley has secured an immediate return to the Premier League after leaving Luton Town to join Aston Villa.

The former Everton and Chelsea midfielder was one of the real high points of the Hatters one-season stint in the top flight after he scored five goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions. Despite impressing during his solitary season at Kenilworth Road, Barkley was unable to help Rob Edwards’ side preserve their top flight status and the Hatters will now begin life back in the Championship without the 33-times capped England international. With his now-former midfielder preparing for a Champions League challenge with his new club, Edwards paid tribute to the impact he had made during his time with Luton and tipped Barkley to push for a first England cap since he scored twice in a Euro 2020 qualifying win in Bulgaria in October 2019.

Ross Barkley has left Luton to join Aston Villa - pic: Liam Smith