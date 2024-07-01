Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Durham-born midfielder is nearing a big-money £40million move to Tottenham

Sunderland’s Championship rivals look set to lose one of their star players ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Durham-born Archie Gray is seen as one of the best young footballers in the country after the midfielder broke into Leeds United’s first-team last season, making 44 Championship appearances under Daniel Farke.

However, Leeds United’s failure to win promotion against Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley at the end of last season looks to have had a knock-on impact when it comes to Gray.

The 18-year-old starlet has become the subject of intense transfer speculation with reports now stating that the player is close to signing for Premier League club Tottenham in a deal worth around £40million, with Wales international Joe Rodon heading to Elland Road for £10million as part of the move.