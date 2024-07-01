Transfers: Durham-born Leeds United star nearing £40m Championship exit after fresh twist

By James Copley
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:46 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 11:50 BST
The Durham-born midfielder is nearing a big-money £40million move to Tottenham

Sunderland’s Championship rivals look set to lose one of their star players ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Durham-born Archie Gray is seen as one of the best young footballers in the country after the midfielder broke into Leeds United’s first-team last season, making 44 Championship appearances under Daniel Farke.

However, Leeds United’s failure to win promotion against Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley at the end of last season looks to have had a knock-on impact when it comes to Gray.

The 18-year-old starlet has become the subject of intense transfer speculation with reports now stating that the player is close to signing for Premier League club Tottenham in a deal worth around £40million, with Wales international Joe Rodon heading to Elland Road for £10million as part of the move.

The player looked to be heading to Brentford before Spurs swooped with an 11th-hour bid. Gray joined Leeds United at the under-nines level but now looks set to depart, meaning The Whites’ coffers will be boosted to the tune of £30million.

