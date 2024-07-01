Sunderland’s preparations for the 2024/25 campaign are officially underway.
The players reported back for pre-season testing on Friday and began their training programme today, which was also Régis Le Bris’ first day officially in charge of the Black Cats. Sunderland will now have a solid two-week training block before the squad splits for friendlies against Gateshead and South Shields, with the pre-season tour of Spain to follow. Here, we run through the state of play with every player currently in Le Bris’ senior squad and make a summer transfer window prediction for each and every one...
1. Anthony Patterson
Set as things stand to go into the new campaign as the club's number one goalkeeper. There is interest from top-tier clubs but he still has four years to run on his contract and so it would take a huge fee to change Sunderland's stance. Player himself will know the importance of playing regularly so will be in no rush to leave even if some of the huge clubs tracking him would have an obvious appeal. Should help keep some continuity in a key part of the pitch.Photo: Frank Reid
2. Simon Moore
Has signed a two-year deal and will go into the senior squad as Anthony Patterson's deputy. Sunderland hope his experience will help develop Patterson and the other young goalkeepers at the club, as well as the dressing room more generally. Will get some playing time in pre-season and probably in early stages of the Carabao Cup to keep him fresh. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
3. Matty Young
Returns to the club after a superb loan at Darlington last season and will almost certainly work with the senior goalkeepers in the opening stages of pre-season. Is then expected to go out on loan, possibly to League Two, later in the summer. Could well be in line for a new deal to reflect his progress. Photo: Ben Cuthbertson
4. Adam Richardson
Ended the last campaign strongly as Sunderland U21s made it to the Premier League 2 play-off final. Should get some time in the senior group over pre-season and could then possibly go out on loan to the National League or stay and move between the U21s and supporting the senior group on matchdays and in training.Photo: Frank Reid
