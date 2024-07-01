1 . Anthony Patterson

Set as things stand to go into the new campaign as the club's number one goalkeeper. There is interest from top-tier clubs but he still has four years to run on his contract and so it would take a huge fee to change Sunderland's stance. Player himself will know the importance of playing regularly so will be in no rush to leave even if some of the huge clubs tracking him would have an obvious appeal. Should help keep some continuity in a key part of the pitch.Photo: Frank Reid