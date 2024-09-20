Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead's injury crisis has forced the National League club into the loan market in recent weeks.

Gateshead manager Rob Elliot has backed on-loan youngsters Ben Radcliffe, Ryan Carr and Josh Home to prove their worth during loan spells with the National League club.

Following the success of Dejaune Brown’s half-season loan from Championship club Derby County, the Heed have taken another Rams youngster on loan after talented centre-back Radcliffe agreed to spend the first half of the current campaign at the International Stadium. The 21-year-old came off the bench and helped Elliot’s side see out their recent 2-0 home win against Barnet before earning more minutes as his temporary employers crashed to their first defeat of the season in last weekend’s 7-1 hammering at the hands of Dagenham and Redbridge.

With Jean Belehouan undergoing concussion protocols and the likes of Kenton Richardson and Brandon Haunstrup ruled out with injuries, Radcliffe could be handed a first start of his time on Tyneside when Gateshead host Forest Green Rovers on Saturday afternoon. Far from being concerned with throwing the young defender ‘in at the deep end’, Elliot insisted he has full confidence Radcliffe will be ready for the challenge he will face.

He told The Echo: “We will have to adapt with the injuries but luckily we got Ben in from Derby on loan. He looks good, he’s done well and he’s come in to get men’s football and get himself going again because he had a bit of a stop-start year last season. We hopes, like we always do with young players coming into the squad, that we would be able to build them into it and he did that against Barnet as a sub. I thought he did well against Dagenham and there wasn’t much he could do. Ben’s been thrown in att the deep end but I am more than confident he will be fine because he’s a confident young lad. He suits the way we play, he’s physically very good and we believe in him. Sometimes in football, you have these spells of freak injuries - but we just have to adapt and moved forwards because the strength here is in the squad so we will be ready.”

Just a fortnight after winger Ryan Carr moved on loan from Ipswich Town, another youngster joined the Heed on loan this week when they agreed a deal for Birmingham City prospect Josh Home. The Ashington-born midfielder has been involved with the current League One leaders over their last two pre-season campaigns and was named amongst their substitutes for a Championship clash with Stoke City in December last year. After captaining the Blues Under-21s last season, the 19-year-old will now step into the senior game with Gateshead - and Elliot admitted he has been impressed with what he has seen so far.

“Josh is someone we’ve been in contact with throughout the season and we wanted to have a look at him,” explained the former Newcastle United goalkeeper. “We brought in Charlie Colkett because he’d been on our radar, we really like him and I think he’s going to be important for us. Josh was in that in-between stage at Birmingham, where he’s above Under-21 level but not quite breaking into their first-team, which is a juggernaut now. He came into train with us and the conversation was that he’d rather be part of our squad, competing at first-team level. He’s been excellent in training, he’s an Ashington lad, he knows the challenge and the area - so we see him as a possible long-term thing for us. It’s the same with Ryan Carr, he’s in a similar position at Ipswich and he’s come in, as a local boy, he knows his challenge is to break into a team doing well in the National League and they are both happy doing that.”