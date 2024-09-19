Sunderland have hit the ground running this Championship season as they push to be one of the three clubs to return to the Premier League next year. The Black Cats have 12 points on the board so far and were on a superb winning streak before a tough 3-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle ended their perfect start to the season.

However, there is of course a very long way to go before the champions are crowned and final promotion places are locked in. After a disappointing end to the 2023/24 campaign, Sunderland are back with a bang but it’s not going to be an easy run.

As others around them fight for their own respective missions, discipline often goes out the window. The Championship has already seen its fair share of cards issued in the first five games, but which clubs are the recurring culprits?

Using data from Transfermarkt and the points system of one for a yellow card, five for a straight red, and three for a red as a result of two yellows, we’ve listed each Championship club and ranked them based on their bookings so far this campaign.

1 . Preston North End (20 points) 17 yellows, 1 red