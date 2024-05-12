Gateshead Wembley hero hails former Newcastle United star ahead of Championship return
Penalty shootout winner Dajaune Brown was full of praise for Gateshead manager Rob Elliot following their historic FA Trophy Final against National League rivals Solihull Moors.
Brown, who returns to Championship newcomers Derby County following a successful loan spell at the Heed, also scored the equaliser in the 111th minute to take the game to penalties.
When asked about the impact former Newcastle United star Elliot has made during his time on Tyneside in the aftermath of the win, he said: “He’s helped me a lot. When I first got here I wasn’t getting too many minutes. I was a bit frustrated.
“He called me in and told me what I’m doing with the minutes I’m getting is really helping the team and to keep doing what I’m doing, and the minutes will come. The minutes came, and I used them well. The development I’ve learned here, in terms of adding variety to my game is going to help me a lot. No matter what I do in my career I’ll always look back on this moment.”
Heed manager Elliot admitted it is unlikely they will see Brown, who has attracted interest from Newcastle and Sunderland, in a Gateshead shirt again next season, but was full of praise for the youngster.
“I think we know that ship has sailed, in the nicest possible sense,” he explained. “But I think that’s what we are as a club, we get young, hungry players in to develop and give them the best education and platform we can.”
