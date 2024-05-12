Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Norwich City have been linked with the rumoured Sunderland transfer target

Norwich City have reportedly joined the race to sign one of Sunderland’s main targets during the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats have been linked with a summer move for Chris Willock, whose contract at QPR expires this coming June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Championship rivals Norwich City are also said to have joined the race to sign the former Arsenal man. The Canaries made it into the play-offs at the end of the regular season and face Leeds United in a semi-final first-leg at Carrow Road on Sunday evening.

Reports state that Norwich could make a move for Willock regardless of whether or not they earn promotion this season. Willock, 26, was voted QPR’s Player of the Year at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign and is also the brother of Newcastle United man Joe Willock.