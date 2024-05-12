Transfer gossip: Norwich City to rival Sunderland for ex-Arsenal, Benfica and West Brom attacker
Norwich City have reportedly joined the race to sign one of Sunderland’s main targets during the summer transfer window.
The Black Cats have been linked with a summer move for Chris Willock, whose contract at QPR expires this coming June.
However, Championship rivals Norwich City are also said to have joined the race to sign the former Arsenal man. The Canaries made it into the play-offs at the end of the regular season and face Leeds United in a semi-final first-leg at Carrow Road on Sunday evening.
Reports state that Norwich could make a move for Willock regardless of whether or not they earn promotion this season. Willock, 26, was voted QPR’s Player of the Year at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign and is also the brother of Newcastle United man Joe Willock.
As well as his time at Arsenal and QOR, Chris Willock has also played for Benfica, West Brom and Huddersfield Town during his career so far.
