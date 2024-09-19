Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s Championship rivals have confirmed their new management team

Former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead has joined Stoke City’s new management team following the shock sacking of Steven Schumacher earlier this week.

Schumacher was dismissed just five games into the new Championship campaign, with sporting director Jon Walters moving quickly to appoint Norwich City first-team Narcís Pèlach. The highly-rated coach has extensive experience in the second tier having been assistant to Carlos Corberan during his time at Huddersfield Town.

Whitehead has left his previous role at League One side Barnsley to return to Stoke, the club where he made over 150 appearances across all competitions following his move from Sunderland. Whitehead has also had roles at Watford and Cardiff City during his coaching career.

In his first remarks since being appointed on Wednesday, Pèlach said the staff and players at the club could ‘expect to be challenged a lot’ in the weeks and months ahead.

“I feel a great excitement and sense of responsibility to Stoke City and can’t thank John Coates and Jon Walters enough for giving me this opportunity,” he said.

“I’ve had other chances to become a Head Coach in England and in other countries. But once I saw in their eyes how passionate they are about the Club and how much they want to embrace a different identity and philosophy, I could not refuse and, once I’m in, I’m all in. I know the league, I know the opposition and I already know about our players. The level of the squad is good. I believe in them and I will create a playing style that suits their qualities.

“The methodology will be different, the training will be intense every day, sometimes it won’t be comfortable and players and coaches will be challenged a lot.

“But, if we get it right and do something together that owners, players, supporters and staff emotionally believe in, there are no limits to what we can achieve.”

Walters said he believed he had recruited a coach with a formidable reputation in the game.

“Across the extensive dialogue I’ve had across football, including at the highest levels of the game, Narcís is one of the most respected and sought-after coaches around.He is exceptionally driven and meticulous and will drive those same standards from everyone around him at the Club. “Having been a Head Coach in Spain from the age of 25, it was always something Narcís was going to get back to, and he has been patient about selecting the right opportunity.

“We are delighted that – after talking to John [Coates] and myself – Narcís was excited by the opportunity to represent a club with a talented young squad, a passionate fanbase and ambitious plans for the future.

“There is no doubt in our minds that Narcís will enjoy a successful career as a Head Coach and are excited to give him the opportunity to make that a reality at Stoke City.”

Following Whitehead’s departure, Barnsley have confirmed that former Sunderland academy player Conor Hourihane will take on more coaching responsibilities while remaining available for selection to boss Darrell Clarke.