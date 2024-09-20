Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graeme Murty wants his Sunderland side to learn from the pain of Wednesday’ loss to European opposition

Sunderland under-21 head coach Graeme Murty wants his side to learn from the pain of losing to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sunderland’s under-21s took on Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Premier League International Cup at Eppleton CW on Wednesday evening but were beaten by a convincing 3-0 scoreline on the night.

The Black Cats were without the likes of Tommy Watson, Timur Tutierov and Ben Crompton with 17-year-olds Ben Kindon and Trey Ogunsuyi playing well above their age group.

“Trey's 17 years old as well so they're all gaining experience,” Murty told The Echo after the game. ”They're all chasing that next step in their career. And it's all really, really valuable experience and as we all know, all the way through our lives, learning can be painful. Learning is really, really hard.

“We have to make sure that we expose them to that pain and that hardship in a really safe way and a really supportive way and we make sure that we condition our responses to that to ensure that they take the lessons from it, not the emotion. That's our job as a support staff.

“That's my job as the coach and also that, although it's going to seem really, really strange, that's their job as professional athletes. They have to be able to disassociate, at times, the learning from the pain. I believe we've got an environment that encourages that. This will be a really, really good test.”

Graeme Murty’s side came into the game after a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light against Athletic Bilbao in the first match of the 2024-25 competition.

“It's been fantastic,” Murty said when asked about the competition. “We've loved it. Obviously, the results part, I think we've done more than enough to score a goal tonight, which might have changed the game. But for our players to experience the challenge of dealing with international opposition, as you've said, they're all full internationals.

“Some have played in the Bundesliga. The same for Bilbao. Bilbao's team play in La Liga 3. So for all of our young players to experience that as being a fantastic learning curve, what we want to do is accelerate their learning so that this doesn't become a highlight. It becomes a regular thing and we go toe to toe. Because we've shown in flashes that we can.

“We just need to make sure our levels are raised high enough that we can do it consistently and if we do that, I think it will really, really benchmark how well we're doing as an academy and particularly this group, how much they've grown.”

The visitors took the lead in the first half after dispatching a penalty given away by Sunderland defender Tom Lavery, who started the game at right-back. Monchengladbach then doubled their lead two minutes after the interval with a goal from Noah Pesch. Shio Fukuda, who scored the opening penalty, then made it three with 51 minutes played.

Sunderland huffed and puffed as the game wore on but couldn’t find a breakthrough in what was a tough evening for the Wearsiders, and the game ended 3-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach.