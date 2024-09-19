5 moments you might have missed from Sunderland U21s loss vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland U21s came unstuck in a 3-0 defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday night

Sunderland continued their Premier League International Cup campaign with a 3-0 loss at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday night.

The Black Cats headed into the contest looking to build on an impressive 2-2 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Stadium of Light last week, but fell behind partway through the first half after Tom Lavery brought down Shio Fukuda inside the box to concede a penalty, with the Japanese forward picking himself up to convert from the spot.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts shortly after the interval when they sloppily relinquished possession in the middle of the park, allowing Monchengladbach to capitalise and double their lead through Noah Pesch. Minutes later, Sunderland were culpable for their own downfall once more; again they gave the ball away in a dangerous area, and again the visitors punished them, with Fukuda on hand to notch his second of the evening.

From there, Sunderland struggled to regain their footing against an impressive Monchengladbach side, and saw their hopes of an improbable comeback fizzle out as the clock ticked towards full time and their opponents largely kept them at arm’s length. Here are five things you might have missed from the Black Cats’ outing at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground...

Trey Ogunsuyi shines again

If he continues on his current trajectory, Ogunsuyi has the potential to be a very valuable asset to Sunderland for many years to come. It’s not just the obvious goal threat that he possesses - and there were certainly several moments in which he went agonisingly close to restoring parity for the hosts while the score was still only 1-0 - it’s also plain to see in his smooth link-up play, the extra little half-yard that he affords himself through his precocious physicality, the hassle he causes defenders with his inexhaustible grit. The frequency with which he wins the ball back for his side in the attacking third, spontaneously creating platforms on which those around him can spring forward from advantageous positions, is both high and impressive, and he was often a silver lining on a fairly sorry evening for the Black Cats. The young striker was called up to Regis Le Bris’ first team squad for last Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle, and if he continues to produce displays of this ilk, he will stay there.

Abdullahi in attendance

It was a busy midweek for Sunderland’s deadline day arrival. Abdullahi was at the Stadium of Light for a fan Q&A event on Tuesday, and then made the trip to the bright lights of Eppleton on Wednesday to watch the U21s in action. The young striker - swaddled in a very cosy puffer jacket - appeared to limping a little as he made his way to his seat, and it is likely to be some time before supporters can realistically expect to get a proper look at him in a red and white shirt, but if nothing else, it is pleasing to see a player embrace his new club so swiftly, and on various levels.

Rhys Walsh starts - the conveyor belt continues?

Look, it would be hyperbolic to suggest that Walsh’s performance against Monchengladbach was anywhere near the calibre that Tommy Watson has produced on a weekly basis for the U21s of late, but with the latter unavailable due to first team commitments, the Northern Irishman was given the nod out on the left flank and provided a decent account of himself. Nimble, direct, and enterprising, there were plenty of moments in which he looked to drop a shoulder or beat his man for pace, and as the likelihood of Watson’s involvement in Le Bris’ senior setup grows ever more inevitable, the hope will be that Walsh can eventually replace him in Murty’s thinking. Based on the early evidence, he boasts more than enough promise for that to be the case. Came off injured late on, but fingers crossed it was nothing too serious.

Ben Kindon and Tom Lavery’s communication

By no means was this an auspicious defensive performance from Sunderland, but at the very least it was a milestone moment in the fledgling career of Ben Kindon, who made his debut for the U21s after an impressive start to the campaign for the U18s. There were, understandably and excusably, flashes of nerves alongside glimpses of his burgeoning pedigree, but perhaps one of the most intriguing aspects of the 17-year-old’s bow was the manner in which Tom Lavery coaxed him through it all from right-back. Always vocal, always demanding more from those around him and trying to lay down an example for others to follow, it is very easy to forget that Lavery himself is still only 18, and, like many of his teammates, playing beyond his years. In truth, this probably wasn’t his best display in a Sunderland shirt, but his attitude and willingness to lead cannot be questioned.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s travelling support

At first glance, it was just two blokes huddled underneath one scarf a few rows in front of us out on the terraces. Then it was a banner and a pennant draped over the hoardings next to the dugout opposite our perch, a green and black hoodie waiting in the queue for a cup of tea, the faint clipping of a German accent floating on the cool autumnal breeze. Monchengladbach’s travelling support may have been so small that it could have comfortably travelled to and from Eppleton in a single people carrier, but full credit has to go to the brave few who did inexplicably make the effort to be on Wearside last night. Their reward was a composed and technically proficient outing from an away team who simply had too much for Sunderland.