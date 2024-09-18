Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland winger was not on the team sheet for the U21s’ Premier League International Cup clash with Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday

Tommy Watson will not play for Sunderland U21s against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday evening because of his involvement in Regis Le Bris’ first team plans at the present moment in time.

The winger has been in superb form for Graeme Murty’s side in recent weeks, scoring two goals and assisting one more over the course of the first three Premier League 2 fixtures of the new season, and has been touted for a greater role in the senior side for a while now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, since attacking talisman Jack Clarke departed the Stadium of Light at the end of the summer to join Premier League outfit Ipswich Town, the 18-year-old has been a frequent fixture of the Black Cats’ match day squad in the Championship - albeit without recording any minutes as yet.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Nevertheless, Watson continues to be heavily involved in Le Bris’ first team training on a regular basis, and as such, was omitted from Murty’s team sheet at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground due to scheduling conflicts.

Speaking about the wide man after last week’s 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao at the Stadium of Light - and addressing reports of apparent interest from Premier League side Brighton in his player - U21s coach Murty said: “He's been top, he's always been top. He's just great to work with he's a nice kid he comes in every day, he works hard every day he wants to get better every day. That stuff hasn't disrupted that at all so I've known lots of people where it would have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has just got on with it. I'm not going to say he has got his head down because that would suggest he didn't have his head down to begin with but he's just carried on. He's just Tommy, we work with him we know him well we think there's more to come from him. I think people said that about the team - we think there is more to come from him and that's the exciting part.”