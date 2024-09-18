The new EA Sports FC 25 game is out on Friday 20th September and Sunderland supporters will be able to play with their favourite players once again. It has been a strong start to the new 2024/25 season for the Black Cats in the Championship under the guidance of new manager Regis Le Bris.
It ended up being a busy summer at the Stadium of Light with both incomings and outgoings. They won their first four games of the campaign and had maximum points before their loss at Plymouth Argyle.
Here is a look at Sunderland’s ratings on the new EA FC 25...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.