Sunderland were linked with a late swoop for Ayman Kari before last month’s transfer deadline.

Reported Sunderland transfer target Ayman Kari has fallen out of favour with parent club Paris Saint-Germain after returning from a loan stint with FC Lorient overweight, according to an update in the French media.

The Black Cats were linked with a late swoop for the teenage midfielder last month, with suggestions from the continent that Regis Le Bris’ side were pushing for a deadline day loan deal. Evidently, that agreement never materialised, and if these latest mutterings from Le10 Sport are to be believed, Sunderland may well have dodged a bullet by failing to lure Kari to the Stadium of Light.

It is understood that the 19-year-old was expected to return to the French capital and play some part in PSG’s first team squad this season, but that has not been the case so far, and the reason - as far as this report is concerned - is because the player was not in a suitable physical condition when he joined up with Luis Enrique’s side. Le10 Sport state that Kari “returned overweight”, and that he showed a lack of motivation in pre-season, which has also displeased his manager.

As a result, he has not been considered for selection by Enrique so far this term, and at the time of writing, has not played any minutes for the Ligue 1 giants. Last season, Kari registered 918 minutes across 15 games for Lorient, but saw his game time restricted due to two different injuries. The prospect also worked under current Sunderland head coach Le Bris during his time in Brittany, but could not prevent the club from suffering relegation to Ligue 2 at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Earlier this month, Foot Mercato reported that Kari is intent on running down his contract with PSG ahead of a prospective free transfer away from his boyhood club. The French youth international has just one year left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes, and is said to have rejected interest from Antwerp, FC Nantes, as well as several other Ligue 1 and Premier League clubs.