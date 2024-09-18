Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Romaine Mundle has made a big impact for Sunderland in recent weeks.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has hailed Romaine Mundle for the impact that he has had on the first team at the Stadium of Light in recent weeks, but has stated that the next step for the winger is to produce his best work on a consistent basis.

The 21-year-old has shone in the early part of the new Championship campaign, scoring three goals in his last three games since being handed a starting berth in the aftermath of Jack Clarke’s departure for Premier League outfit Ipswich Town.

But while Mundle’s emergence may have come as a surprise to some, Le Bris insists that he always believed the wide man had the quality and the potential to take the next step in his career. Speaking on Sky Sport’s Essential EFL podcast, he said: “We knew before that he has this potential to play as a winger with this ability to dribble, to create imbalance in 1v1 situations, to defend with the team as well, so for me it is not a big surprise to assess this level at the minute.

“The question is consistency. He will have this question to solve - is he able to repeat this kind of performance? And for young players, it is the question. I think he is able to do that, but you need to achieve that goal.”

Le Bris also drew a comparison between Mundle and his predecessor, Clarke, but emphasised the need for patience when it comes to the Sunderland attacker’s development into a frequent match-winning talent. He added: “I think Jack Clarke, at the end of his journey with us, was able to do that [perform consistently], but he built this competency before. Romaine needs some time to build this competency as well.

“He is not the only player able to play on that side, so he will have this responsibility, but we have other options, and when, maybe, he will have some difficulty to sustain the level, we will have other options.”