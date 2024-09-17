Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news sees Sunderland linked with another young goalkeeper

Sunderland are reportedly interested in Ukrainian youth international goalkeeper Vladyslav Krapyvtsov.

Reports from Ukraine also state that Championship rivals Hull City are also interested in the player, who has been on trial with Premier League club Chelsea in recent days.

Ukrainian football insider Zorya Londonsk tweeted: “TaToTake reporting that free agent Vladyslav Krapyvtsov (who is currently on trial at Chelsea U21s) has interest from Hull City & Sunderland. TTT add that Hull City manager Tim Walter is personally interested in signing the GK.”

Sunderland’s number-one goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been linked with a move to Everton and Liverpool in recent days, but Krapyvtsov would likely be a developmental signing and unrelated to that particular story in terms of being a direct replacement.

The Black Cats have signed several players from Ukraine in recent times, including Nazariy Rusyn, Timur Tutierov and Ivan Struk. Sunderland have several highly-rated young goalkeepers on their books including Salford loanee Matty Young.