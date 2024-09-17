Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jewison Bennette has been struggling to force his way into the first team at Sunderland

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland were disappointed not to be able to secure a loan move for Jewison Bennette in the January but says the youngster can still develop on Wearside.

Le Bris made clear during the summer that he did not see Bennette as ready for regular Championship football, and League One side Reading were linked with a loan move. That deal did not happen, with the Royals doing very little business in the closing stages of the window as a takeover of the club dragged on.

Bennette is therefore currently settling for regular minutes with Sunderland U21s, a situation that Le Bris admits is not ideal. Tommy Watson’s form means the Costa Rica international played out of position at left back against Athletic Club de Bilbao B last week.

The Sunderland head coach doesn’t see that as a viable position for him long term but believes that alongside training in the senior group, Bennette can still improve before his situation is revisited in January.

“It's difficult because we felt that he needed senior football, and of course with the U21s he is still playing youth football,” Le Bris said.

“But he can train with the senior team and have this kind of game, so it's only four months and then we can see after that. We can try to see how he plays at left back, it is still useful for his development and his experiences. I don't think it's his position but he can learn there in games like this.”

Bennette is likely to be involved against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the U21s next International Cup fixture at Eppleton on Wednesday evening (7pm KO).