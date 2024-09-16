The early Sunderland and Middlesbrough injury and team news with seven out and further doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:55 GMT

Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light this weekend

Sunderland welcome Middlesbrough to the Stadium of Light on Saturday looking to bounce back quickly from their 3-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Joe Edwards’ stoppage-time winner ended Sunderland’s winning start to the campaign but they are still exceptionally well placed after the opening five fixtures. Though currently sitting tenth, Middlesbrough have started solidly with eight points and are widely expected to challenge for the play-off positions as minimum. They drew 1-1 with Preston North End last weekend. Both managers have a number of big decisions to make for the game, with some injury and fitness issues across both camps. Here, we run you through all the early team news...

Ballard had to be helped off the pitch on Saturday after falling heavily winning a header just before half time but Le Bris confirmed on Thursday that he would be available this weekend - a big boost for the Black Cats.

1. Dan Ballard - available

Ballard had to be helped off the pitch on Saturday after falling heavily winning a header just before half time but Le Bris confirmed on Thursday that he would be available this weekend - a big boost for the Black Cats. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Browne has been ruled out the game with a knee injury, though he should be back next week and so the problem is not as bad as first feared. Still a huge blow for Sunderland as he'd have had a big part to play either starting or from the bench.

2. Alan Browne - out

Browne has been ruled out the game with a knee injury, though he should be back next week and so the problem is not as bad as first feared. Still a huge blow for Sunderland as he'd have had a big part to play either starting or from the bench. | Ian Horrocks

Photo Sales
Has been injured of late but returned to the squad as an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Preston at the weekend. Should therefore be able to play some part in this fixture, one he has a good record in with a couple of big goals.

3. Riley McGree - back available

Has been injured of late but returned to the squad as an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Preston at the weekend. Should therefore be able to play some part in this fixture, one he has a good record in with a couple of big goals. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A superb defender with a huge future and who is attracting admiring glances from the top tier. Has been absent of late but Carrick has hinted that he is close to returning. Boro boss kept his cards close to his chest on Thursday and while it seems unlikely he'll be back from the start on Saturday, he hasn't ruled it out.

4. Rav van den Berg - doubt, could return

A superb defender with a huge future and who is attracting admiring glances from the top tier. Has been absent of late but Carrick has hinted that he is close to returning. Boro boss kept his cards close to his chest on Thursday and while it seems unlikely he'll be back from the start on Saturday, he hasn't ruled it out. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Middlesbrough
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice