Will Still was repeatedly linked with Sunderland prior to the appointment of Regis Le Bris.

Will Still has spoken out about the flurry of speculation linking him with Sunderland’s vacant managerial position in recent months, claiming that he was never as close to moving to England as certain reports suggested.

The 31-year-old was initially linked with the Black Cats late last year following the departure of Tony Mowbray from the Stadium of Light. He was then touted as a prospective target again following Michael Beale’s exit in February, with whispers persisting right the way through to the summer when Still was appointed manager of Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens. Sunderland, for their part, would go on to hire Regis Le Bris shortly after.

And now, in an interview with L’Equipe, Still has sought to clear up any doubt about the extent of his prior interest in moving to the Stadium of Light. He said: “Everyone was sending me there [England], but in my head, nothing was decided. I always said that one day I would like to go there, because I am English, I have a house there, my partner lives there, but I never said when.

“The sporting project is much more important, and I want to think selfishly about my career. I know Ligue 1, what it can bring me, what a club like Lens can mean for my development. There were negotiations with other clubs, but [Lens] president [Joseph Oughourlian] called me and I had always said that if there was a team here that I would never refuse, it was Lens. Three days later, I had an agreement with them. It was the right club, at the right time.

“No way [did Still want to leave Ligue 1]. I’ve never had any problems with anyone. I know what happened, why I left, but that’s it. I don’t blame France or the journalists. The best decision was made.”

Still has enjoyed a successful start to life with Lens, and remains unbeaten after four Ligue 1 matches at the helm, winning two and drawing two. His side were, however, knocked out of a Europa Conference League play-off qualifier by Greek giants Panathinaikos last month.